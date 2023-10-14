Pascaline Edwards Survives Accra-Tema Motorway Accident

Accomplished actress Pascaline Edwards recently shared a heart-stopping story of her narrow escape from tragedy while driving on the perilous Accra-Tema motorway.

Taking to her social media accounts, Pascaline revealed how she miraculously survived a potentially deadly motor accident. The incident was caused by a burst tire and a damaged rim, both consequences of the deplorable state of the highway.

In a candid Twitter post describing her harrowing experience, Pascaline Edwards expressed her profound gratitude for divine intervention, which she believes saved her life. She wrote, “I could’ve died on the motorway yesterday. Burst tire and broken rim. If it wasn’t for God.”

This revelation has resonated with many individuals who frequently use the Accra-Tema motorway, shedding light on the urgent need for infrastructure improvements to ensure the safety of all commuters.

Pascaline’s story serves as a stark reminder of the perils that countless motorists face on the motorway.