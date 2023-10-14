Keche Threatens To Beat Pappy Kojo

Ghanaian music duo, Joshua Kojo Ampah and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe, better known as ‘Keche,’ have issued strong threats against fellow musician John Gaise, also known as Pappy Kojo.

The tension between the two parties has escalated due to Pappy Kojo’s consistent verbal jabs at Keche.

The most recent provocation came from Pappy Kojo, who described Keche as being worth just “40 cedis and a Kalyppo” for booking purposes.

This statement appears to have deeply incensed the music duo.

In a fiery response during an appearance on the popular ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program on Kumasi-based Pure FM, Keche made it clear that they were ready to resort to physical confrontation with Pappy Kojo if necessary.

“He’s a madman. A very mad one. We will beat him up on any day. He should try us. I do not want to hear his name, but he should dare us and see. We will beat him. He’s a very madman,” Keche emphatically declared.