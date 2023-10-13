UE/R: Regional Minister hands over 164 motorbikes for community-led facilitation for SOCO Project

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, has handed over 164 motorbikes to various Municipal and District Assemblies in the Upper East Region, in a move to enhance the facilitation of the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project in the region.

These motorbikes came from the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development and are intended for further distribution to community facilitators who play a pivotal role in the implementation of the SOCO project across the region.

The SOCO project is a national initiative with the primary objective of improving collaboration among communities and enhancing socio-economic and climate resilience in the border-zone communities in the 15 districts of the Upper East Region.

At a brief presentation ceremony, the Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu emphasized the importance of the motorbikes in facilitating the work of community facilitators.

He stated: “These motorbikes are not just a mode of transportation; they are tools of empowerment for those working tirelessly to improve our communities. We trust that they will be used effectively to advance the objectives of the SOCO project.

The presentation of the motorbikes underscores the commitment of the project and stakeholders to address climate change, enhance socio-economic development, and promote sustainable practices in the region.”

The distribution of motorbikes marks a crucial milestone in the ongoing efforts to strengthen the capacity of community facilitators and promote sustainable practices within the region.

Samuel Agyarko Larbi, the Zonal Coordinator of SOCO, for the Upper East and North-East Regions, explained that the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development understands the significance of the SOCO project in fostering regional development and collaboration.

He added: “We urge the beneficiary districts and communities to make the most of these motorbikes. They are not just a means of transportation; they symbolize progress and community resilience.

The Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion project has made substantial strides in enhancing collaboration, socio-economic development, and climate resilience in the Upper East Region.

The presentation of motorbikes however served as a tangible demonstration of the commitment of the SOCO project to continue fostering positive change in the region.

From: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga