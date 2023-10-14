Piesie Esther Dispels Rumors Of Feud With Joyce Blessing

Gospel artist Piesie has shutdown claims of animosity between herself and her fellow musician, Joyce Blessing.

According to her, she has a cordial relationship with Joyce and that relationship is still strong.

“I don’t have any issue with Joyce [Blessing]. There is no competition anywhere. The work is abundant, so we help in our own ways,” she indicated.

Piesie Esther’s statement comes in the wake of speculations that tension had developed between her and Joyce Blessing. The reports centered around allegations of sabotage and suggested that Piesie Esther’s song “Waye Me Yie” coincided with Joyce Blessing’s song release and potentially overshadowed it. But Piesie said there is no bad blood.