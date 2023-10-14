Actress Moet Abebe Confesses Attraction To Older Men

Nollywood actress and media personality, Moet Abebe, recently made a candid revelation about her romantic preferences, admitting to being attracted to older men.

The revelation came to light during a viral clip from the inaugural episode of the “Bahd And Boujee Podcast,” hosted by Moet Abebe and reality star Tolanibaj.

“I really like older guys. But sometimes…”she said.

In response, Tolanibaj playfully sang, “Stamina, stamina, you need more stamina,” to which Moet rebuffed, “No, it’s not about stamina. I’ve had the best experiences with an older man.”

Curiosity piqued, Tolanibaj inquired, “When you say older, what’s the age range you have in mind?”

Moet Abebe replied with a grin, “Uhmm… The oldest I could go is 50.”

Moet Abebe’s candid revelation about her romantic inclinations has since sparked discussions and garnered attention across social media platforms.