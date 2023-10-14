Tupac Was My Soulmate – Will Smith’s Wife

American actress and talk show host, Jada Pinkett Smith, said the late rapper, Tupac Shakur, was her soulmate despite being married to actor Will Smith for 19 years.

The mother of two, however, said she and 2Pac weren’t meant to be a couple, stressing that there was no romantic “chemistry” between them.

She spoke in a recent interview with media personality, Christal Jordan.

Pinkett said, “Tupac was my soulmate… If there’s such a thing as a past life, I definitely think 2Pac and I have traveled a few together.

“It just was impossible for us to take it beyond the friendship level. There was no chemistry between us. What we had was friendship love chemistry, trust me.

“I wish I could get people to understand the repelling nature. It was almost like God made us that way like, ‘Y’all gonna be a dynamic duo. Y’all not going to be able to get together.’ Because that wasn’t the purpose.”

Pinkett has been trending this week for disclosing in a clip from her forthcoming NBC News primetime special with Hoda Kotb that she and her husband, Will Smith have been living separately since 2016.