Davido & Chioma Showcase Newborn Twins

A heartwarming video has emerged on social media, showcasing the joyous moment when Afrobeats sensation Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland, stepped out of the hospital with their newly welcomed twins.

The video, which has since gone viral, captured the couple leaving the hospital premises in Atlanta Georgia following the birth of their twin blessings.

This beautiful occasion unfolded in the United States, where the couple celebrated the arrival of their children.

While the names and genders of the twins remain undisclosed, the news of their birth quickly spread, generating an outpouring of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from well-wishers and fans.

Among those who shared the early reports of the twins’ birth was Gospel Agochukwu, the general overseer of Shekina Area Gospel Ministry.

He shared a WhatsApp message exchange where Davido appeared to acknowledge that a prophecy made by Agochukwu the previous year had come to fruition.

This heartwarming development follows the tragic loss of the couple’s three-year-old son, Ifeanyi, who tragically drowned in a pool at Davido’s residence in Banana Island, Lagos, on October 30, 2022.

The child was rushed to a hospital in Lekki, where his passing was confirmed.

In March, Davido officially confirmed his union with Chioma, marking the start of their journey together as a married couple.

The multi-award-winning artist continues to cement his status as one of the prominent figures in the Nigerian music industry, with fans eagerly anticipating his upcoming album.

Davido and Chioma’s joyous moment with their newborn twins is a heartwarming celebration, providing a fresh chapter of happiness following the challenging times they’ve faced.