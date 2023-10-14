NDC Thugs Assault Citi TV Journalist

Press freedom was under attack on Friday, October 13, 2023, when journalist Akosua Otchere of Citi TV and Citi FM was assaulted by National Democratic Congress (NDC) suspected thugs while covering the vetting of parliamentary candidate hopefuls of the party from the Odododiodio constituency in Accra.

The chaos occurred at the NDC’s Greater Accra Regional Office at South La where three individuals, Nii Okai Laryea, Kotey Ashie, and Michael Nii Yarboi Annang, were facing a committee in the hope of succeeding the incumbent MP, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, who withdrew from the race last minute.

It was reported that some members of a candidate’s camp destroyed party property, including chairs and an air conditioner, and pelted stones at the vetting committee members, citing unfairness on their part.

Ms. Otchere was attacked by some NDC thugs who twisted her hand and snatched her phone.

She is currently safe and receiving treatment.

The Odododiodio Constituency was unable to participate in the February 2023 vetting exercise due to outstanding issues that the party needed to resolve.

Friday’s vetting was to determine the fate of the three aspirants for the party’s parliamentary primary, which is slated for Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

This unfortunate incident highlights the continued vulnerability of journalists in Ghana, who face attacks and abuse while carrying out their duties. The authorities must take swift action to bring the culprits to justice and ensure that the media can operate freely without fear of reprisals.

By Vincent Kubi