Akosombo Dam Spillage: Gov’t Forms Committee To Coordinate Response

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

The Government has taken swift action in response to the recent Akosombo dam spillage, which has left thousands of residents in the Volta Region homeless.

A 13-member inter-ministerial committee has been established to coordinate the government’s efforts in assisting and providing relief to those affected by the flooding.

Chaired by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the committee include key government officials from various ministries.

The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, and the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, will bring their expertise and resources to the committee.

The energy sector will be represented by the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, while the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will contribute his knowledge in financial matters.

The Minister of Local Government, Daniel Kwaku Botwe, will also be part of the committee.

The committee will also include the Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the Minister for Environment, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, the Minister for Sanitation, Freda Prempeh, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, and the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

According to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Information on Friday, October 13, 2023, the committee will be responsible for coordinating and overseeing the government’s response to the Akosombo dam spillage.

Their main objective will be to provide immediate assistance to the affected residents, ensuring that they are provided with food, shelter, and other necessary provisions. The committee will also work towards finding long-term solutions to prevent such incidents in the future.

The government is fully committed to addressing the concerns of those impacted by the Akosombo dam spillage. The establishment of this committee reflects their determination to provide timely and effective support to the affected residents. The inter-ministerial committee’s diverse range of expertise and resources will ensure a comprehensive and coordinated response to this crisis.

As efforts continue to mitigate the impact of the flood, the committee will work closely with local authorities and relevant stakeholders to assess the overall damage caused by the dam spillage.

This will help in determining the necessary actions needed to assist the affected residents in rebuilding their lives and communities.

The government urges the public to exercise caution and follow all safety measures provided by local authorities. Citizens are encouraged to report any emergencies or concerns to the designated helpline numbers provided by the government.

The Akosombo dam spillage has caused significant distress to the residents in the lower Volta, but the government’s swift response and commitment to providing relief brings hope for a brighter future for those affected.

The establishment of the inter-ministerial committee is a proactive step towards addressing the immediate needs of the victims and developing long-term solutions to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

By Vincent Kubi