Perry Okudzeto, Linda Asante Appointed Deputy Chief Executives Of NPA

Perry Okudzeto and Linda Asante

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Perry Okudzeto and Linda Asante to the position of Deputy Chief Executives of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

Their appointment is pursuant to the powers vested in him under Section 49 (1) of the National Petroleum Authority Act, 2005 (Act 691).

The Office of the President in a letter dated 13th January 2022 communicated the appointment of the two individuals to the NPA.

“In line with the constitutional requirements governing such appointments, the Governing Board at its 29th Ordinary Board Meeting held on 15th February 2022 confirmed the appointment of Mr. Perry Okudzeto and Mrs. Linda Asante to the position of Deputy Chief Executives of the National Petroleum Authority,” a statement released by the NPA corporate affairs unit indicated.

Mr. Perry Okudzeto until his new appointment has held ministerial positions at the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Ministry of Information.

Their appointment as Deputy Chief Executives of the NPA will be effective 1st March 2022.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri