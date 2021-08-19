Photojournalists Plant Trees On World Photograph Day

Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Sowah (with a watering can in hand) being supported by GPN President (with seed in hand) to plant a tree while others look on.

As part of activities to mark this year’s World Photography Day, the Ghana Photojournalists Network (GPN), in collaboration with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the Forestry Commission (FC) has held a tree planting exercise in Accra.

August 19 every year is set aside as World Photography Day – to celebrate the impact of photography in addressing among others, critical issues that affect the cultural, social and political life of people; as well as the contribution of photographers in helping shape the world.

This year, the GPN decided to collaborate with the two-state institutions to plant trees as a way of preserving the natural environment and fighting climate change.

Held under the theme: ‘Restoring Ghana’s Vegetative Cover: The Contribution of the Photojournalist”, the event aimed at supporting the government’s Green Ghana Project, an initiative to restore Ghana’s depleted vegetative cover through the planting of 5 million trees across the country.

Environmental Crises

In his address, President of the Network, David Andoh said the Executive body of the Network in marking this year’s photography day is focusing on the natural environment since the country had been hard hit by severe environmental crises in the last few years.

“The Executive Body, therefore, considered it critical to partner with the AMA and the Forestry Commission to reiterate our commitment towards this cause, and also redefine our role in using our lenses to educate the masses on the importance of maintaining good vegetation”.

The role of the photojournalist in this area, he intimated, “is to expose offenders who have no consideration for the negative effects of their activities on the nation tomorrow.”

Clean Oxygen

Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah in commending the GPN for the initiative explained that the motive of the Green Ghana Project goes beyond just planting trees but also to ensure that the citizenry gets clean oxygen to breathe in; and assured that his outfit would continue “to plant trees within the city as a measure of reducing climate change.”

“We are in the period of climate crises which has resulted in the flooding and some other problems we are seeing in the country. Today’s initiative will help us to survive tomorrow”, he buttressed.

The Accra Mayor also pledged that his outfit would collaborate with the Network in carrying out other interesting projects going forward, and charged that “the city [of Accra] is increasingly becoming a concrete jungle and so we need to move faster so we can reverse the current trend.”

On his part, Plantation Manager at the Forestry Commission, Kwame Agyei applauded the GPN for the initiative, describing it as “heartwarming”.

Tree planting, he stated, is not a day’s event but a long term fulfilling initiative; and so assured of the commitment of his outfit to collaborate with and support the Network in maintaining and nurturing the trees.

Exercise

The event took place at Korle Bu, Accra behind the Ghana National Fire Service Training Academy where a total of 50 trees were planted.

In attendance were top officials from the AMA and the Forestry Commission as well as representatives from other state institutions and civil society organizations (CSOs).

Representatives of the Network from other regions across the country were also in attendance.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio