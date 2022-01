A mortuary where bodies of kidnap victims are reportedly kept has been discovered inside Elele-Alimini General Hospital in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The hospital, where the ‘illegal’ mortuary is located is said to have been abandoned for years.

The LG chairman, Chidi Lloyd and some security operatives raided the mortuary on Wednesday. They discovered human remains in pitiable condition in the ramshackle facility.

Credit: Facebook | Ale Rith