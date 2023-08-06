Pius Hadzide Enskinned Biporla Zoosim Naa Of Sagnarigu

The Chief Executive Officer of National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide has been enskinned as Biporla Zoosim Naa of Sagnarigu by Naa Ambassador Yakubu Abdulai, Paramount Chief of Sagnarigu and inducted into his court as a sub-chief.

This follows his visit to the Northern Region over the weekend upon the invitation of the Right Hon Speakers of the Northern and Upper West Regional Youth Parliaments for a joint sitting to grace the second edition of the Northern Youth Achievers and Mentors Awards which was held at the Bagabaga Teacher Training College auditorium.

The NYA Boss was there to lay a paper and speak to the motion “A Year of Implementation of the National Youth Policy; Successes, challenges and the way forward as part of his activities to mark this year’s month of youth commemorations.

The event saw many young stars, and distinguished mentors recognized and awarded certificates and citations of various categories.

Also, the distinguished past awardees were inducted into the Northern Region Home of Stars.

In recognition of their commitment to youth development, he commended the leadership and Members for the able manner in which the proceedings on the floor were conducted.

He also expressed gratitude to the Chiefs and elders of Sagnarigu and also pledge his loyalty to the skin.

However, he dedicated the honour to all the staff of the National Youth Authority.

BY Daniel Bampoe