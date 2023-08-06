Baba Tauffic Launches Welfare Scheme For Adentan NPP

Kwasi Obeng-Fosu (right) presenting the forms

The Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Energy, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, popularly known as Homeboy Baba Tauffic, has launched a welfare scheme for the Adentan Constituency of the NPP dubbed ‘Homeboy BT Welfare Scheme’ as he filed his nominations to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the NPP in the constituency.

He also set aside a seed amount of GHC64,000 to be shared evenly among the sixteen electoral areas of the constituency to institute their respective electoral area-based welfare schemes.

Over the weekend, Mr Obeng-Fosu was accompanied by a large crowd of enthusiastic NPP delegates in the constituency amidst singing and dancing as they could not hide their excitement having one of their own, a very popular grassroots politician, a former Constituency Youth Organiser in Adentan availing himself to retrieve their lost seat from the NDC.

Addressing the gathering, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu assured the party of his unwavering commitment and hard work to bring back the seat to the NPP in 2024.

He stated that as a former constituency youth organizer who commandeered the youth wing and ensured that together with the then party leadership, the then parliamentary candidate, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, and the entire NPP fraternity, the party secured its first-ever twin victory through hard work and dedication.

He said he is the most experienced and stands a greater chance of winning back the seat for the NPP.

He promised to bring to bear his rich experience in the grassroots politics of Adentan and knowledge of the electoral dynamics of Adentan to ensure victory for the party and also make Adentan a safe seat for the NPP.

On their part, the Constituency Chairman and Chairman of the Constituency Election Committee wished Obeng-Fosu well in the upcoming internal contest.

The Constituency Chairman, Koku Acolatse, was optimistic that given his rich experience in Adentan politics, he would continue to run a clean campaign and also urged supporters of all the aspirants to eschew politics of insults and acrimony.

He sounded a word of caution to the opposition NDC to stand firm and watch out for the NPP as they present a formidable candidate to oust the current MP.

BY Daniel Bampoe