Play On Covid-19 Stigmatization To Be Screened Online

Latif Abubakar

Award-winning playwright, Latif Abubakar, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Globe Productions, will stage another live virtual play titled Judas and Delilah, Covid-19 edition, to intensify education concerning Ghana’s Covid-19 campaign with a major focus on stigmatization.

The play is being hosted by the Globe Productions in partnership with the Ministry of Information and supported by Airtel/Tigo.

The play, which seeks to bring together top Ghanaian celebrities to join the campaign for fighting stigmatization towards person infected with the virus, will be screened via the YouTube page of Globe Productions as well as other social media platforms on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 8:00pm prompt.

The objectives of screening the play via social media are to inspire, entertain and educate people about stigmatization during these trying moments.

The campaign would also bring on board some respectable religious leaders including Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer Buckle, the Archbishop of Cape Coast, and Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharabutu (Dr), the National Chief Imam; and leaders in politics and academia.

Mr. Abubakar said the play would serve as a tool that appealed to the emotions of people to end stigmatization and also to encourage them to abide by the measures put in place by the government to aid the fight against the virus.

“Considering the growing numbers of theatre and entertainment lovers in Ghana, I am certain that the play would give hope to the people and deal with issues of stigmatization,” he said.

As the pacesetters of live virtual play with a record of 3.5 million views on social media, the playwright is of the belief that storytelling and theatre can be used to convey critical messages about Covid-19.

Mr. Abubakar explained that partnership offered an opportunity to reach a wider audience and make great impact.

“Considering the impact of theatre in Ghana and beyond, partnering to execute a project like this is a good social investment for all parties,” he said.

The Play

Judas and Delilah is a comedy play that tells how a crook doctor carelessly spreads Covid-19 among his lovers.

One of the lovers, Delilah, plans a revenge on the doctor. Another lover Jezebel appears to worsen issues at his clinic. Who wins the battle of traitors, the doctor, Judas, Delilah or Jezebel?