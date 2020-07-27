Voters Registration Exercise Has Been Inclusive – EC

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC)

The Commission says the voters registration exercise has largely been inclusive.

Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa, made this known at Let The Citizen Know press conference in Accra on Monday, July 27, 2020.

She says “We are pleased to note that the registration process has been inclusive and has attracted a good number of persons with disabilities.”

According to her, “at the end of the fourth phase, 46 thousand 237 (46,237) persons with disabilities had successfully gone through the registration process – this represents 0.40% of the total number registered.”

She added that “these figures are very encouraging, and this is an indication of the unwavering interest that citizens have in who manages the reigns of leadership (of our dear country).”

“We have however received reports that a few persons with disabilities who visited the Registration Centers in the field, were not always given priority, as emphasized at our training programs.”

“Here I am referring particularly to persons with hearing and speech disabilities. The Commission apologizes for this breach in procedure and will ensure that going forward, priority is given to all persons with disabilities who visit our Registration Centers,” she indicated.

“We would however like to encourage persons with disabilities to take advantage of arrangements that have been put in place at the district office. We assure them that their experience at the district office will be all together positive.”

Gender Dynamics

In terms of Gender, she stated that the Commission has seen more women registering in this exercise than men.

“Whilst this is not surprising, the gap is quite wide. To date we have a total of 6 million 100 thousand 440 women (6,100,440) as against 5 million 528 thousand 970 men (5,528,970) who have registered. Women make up 52.5% of registered citizens so far, compared to men who make up 47.5%.”

First-Time Voters

” For the purpose of this registration we classify first time voters as persons who are exactly 18 at the time of registration. It is encouraging to note the enthusiasm of our youth. Generally, those within the 18-20 year have participated actively in this exercise.”

“However, the figures I will share today relate only to persons who are 18 years old at the time of registration. We classify this age group as first-time voters because over the last two years we have had held district level elections and referenda,” she said.

” Therefore, there is a possibility that those above 18 may have voted in those elections. At the end of Phase Four, 480 thousand 851 (480,851) 18-year old’s had registered as voters. This figure represents 4.1% of the register. 419 thousand 530 (419,530) 19-year old’s had also registered. In a nutshell the 18 and 19-year olds make up 7.7% of the register.”

By Melvin Tarlue