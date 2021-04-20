PM Boris Johnson to meet FA as Gov’t moves to block Super League

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to meet English Football Association (FA) officials today.

The meeting is to find ways to block the so-called European Super League which has caused confusion across Europe.

Already, the UK Government has promised to stop the Super League.

Mr Johnson, in his piece the Sun, said he was “horrified” at the implications of the Super League for football clubs across England.

In his direct message to football fans, Mr Johnson noted that “It is your game – and you can rest assured that I’m going to do everything I can to give this ludicrous plan a straight.”

Today’s meeting with the FA is expected to have fans representatives in attendance.

Meanwhile, the Government has vowed to introduce sanctions and take legal actions against the clubs proposing the Super League.

UK Education, Gavin Williamson, speaking in an interview with Sky News monitored by DGN Online, said the whole idea of the Super League was “Dreamed up by money men” and must be “stopped”.

Government will certainly take action, he noted, adding that everything will be done to protect football in England.

Among the 12 clubs that agreed to form the Super League on Sunday night, April 18, 2021, are Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona.

By Melvin Tarlue