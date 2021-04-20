What's New

Prince William urges protection for football Community

April 20, 2021

President-elect of the English Football Association (FA), Prince William, has called for the protection of the football community across Europe.

He made the call in a tweet last night in direct reaction to the proposals for the formation of the European Super League.

“Now, more than ever, we must protect the entire football community – from the top level to the grassroots – and the values of competition and fairness at its core,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote.

“I share the concerns of fans about the proposed Super League and the damage it risks causing to the game we love. W”.

By Melvin Tarlue

 

Tags: