Pokuase Residents Get Covid-19 Support

Isaac Antwi, a businessman popularly known as Chairman Ike has donated some items to the residents of Pokuase to assist them in the fight against COVID-19.

The items include Veronica buckets, cartons of water, hand sanitizers, liquid soaps and paper tissues.

He also donated some bags of rice to support the vulnerable in the area.

The Queen Mother of Pokuase Djanman, Nana Ama Gyanbea II urged the residents to protect themselves against the spread of the virus.

Chairman Ike used the occasion to educate the public on the need to strictly observe all the precautionary measures and respect the directives of the President in order to help combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Linguist of Pokuase Djanman, Nii Adama Tackie received the items on behalf of the community and led a team to distribute to households.