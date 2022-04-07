‘Police Abaa’ Hitmaker Dead

Nana Nsiah Piesie

Report available indicates that one of Ghana’s highlife musicians, Nana Nsiah Piesie of ‘Police Abaa’ fame is dead.

The musician, who returned home from abroad two weeks ago, had an accident at Pokuase near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region on Monday, April 4, 2022. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the 37 Millitary Hospital.

Though his family is yet to make an official statement regarding his death, one Osofo Botwoo, who claims to be the brother of the deceased musician, announced the sad news in a social media post.

Nana Nsiah Piesie was trained by Nana Kwame Ampadu of blessed memory.

He is credited with songs like ‘Police Abaa’, ‘Wo Gyae Me A Mennwe Aboa’, ‘Enyigyina Bekume’, ‘Me Do Wo’, among others. He has about five albums.

BY George Clifford Owusu