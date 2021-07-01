Police Arrest Five Over Fake Currencies, Weapons

The Dansoman Police has arrested five persons for allegedly possessing fake currencies and firearms.

They are Akwasi Boateng alias “Honourable,” Michael Marfo Ohene, alias “Ghost,” Bismarck Tawiah, Richard Walker, and Prince Nketia.

However, Nketia has been granted police inquiry bail.

Head of Accra Regional Police Command’s Public Relations Unit, DSP Effia Tenge, told the Ghana News Agency that a pistol, 108 bundles of fake USD dollars were found on the group.

She said in addition, a wooden box containing 34 bundles of fake CFA and GHC200 fake notes in an ice chest mixed with powder and unspecified cedi notes were found in a hotel room of the suspects.

The exhibits together with the suspects are with the Police for further investigations, DSP Tenge noted.

“On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at about 1500 hours upon a tip-off, that some individuals were involved in counterfeiting at Bean Lodge Dansoman.”

DSP Tenge said the Dansoman police dispatched a team to the said hotel and arrested the suspects.

GNA