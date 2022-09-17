Police Beef Up Security In Wa After Youth Demo

The Wa Regional Police Command has beefed up security in the municipality to ensure the safety of all persons.

On September 16,2022, some residents of Wa in the Upper West Region demonstrated to express their displeasure over the recent alleged killings and kidnapping of some residents in the region.

The information available to DGN Online indicates that from 2021 to 2022, a total of 9 persons have been allegedly murdered /kidnapped in the region under some strange circumstances.

The youth marched to the Wa Naa’s palace to seek his intervention.

They burnt tyres at vantage locations in the Wa Municipality to demand justice from the Regional Security Council and leaders in the region to apprehend the suspects engaged in the murders/kidnapping.

The youth were however dispersed with tear gas from the police to prevent any unforeseen circumstances.

A statement signed by Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Chief Superintendent of Police Director, Public Affairs, stated that a special purpose investigation and intelligence teams as well as additional police visibility and crime teams have been deployed to Wa under the leadership of the Director-General of Operations.

The Ghana Police Service assured the public that they will continue to work towards ensuring the safety and security of all persons across the country.

Abduction in Wa

The first issue occured on April 17. 2022 at High Ranking International School, he was killed with parts missing.

A man was also found buried with parts missing at T.I Ahmadiyya JHS on Bamahu Stretch.

A security Man who was employed to oversee two-story buildings was also found dead with parts missing including his heart according to the Police Commander.

Another security man was declared missing by the police along the Nakore Road on August 23, 2022. Name Yahaya Alhassan, aged 68.

On Friday September 9 2022 another victim at Child Support Ghana Orphanage Home, escaped death narrowly after a woman shouted.

On Sunday September 11, 2022 at Star Standards International School within Napogebakoleea victim was kidnapped and has not been found.

Incidents In 2021

In February 2021, a man by Name Kojo Kunta AKA Ogyam was killed in front of Info Radio.

Another man was also killed between Loho and Kaleo on 31st August 2022.

FROM Eric Kombat, Wa