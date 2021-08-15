Police Chiefs Visit Late Cop Family

A team of police officers led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Habiba Twumasi Sarpong, Director-General Welfare has visited the family of the late Chief Inspector Donnie Ahiable, at the 37 Police barracks, Accra.

A news brief from the Police said the late Chief Inspector died on Thursday, August 12, 2021 when a motorbike he was riding as a pillion got involved in a road accident on the Accra-Tema Motorway.

The brief said the deceased policeman last worked with the Police Service Workshop.

Senior Officers present were: COP Francis Ebenezer Doku, Commanding Officer, Police Service Workshop, DCOP S. A Mensah, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Obed Dzikunu, ACP William Donkor (all of the Police Service Workshop), ACP Phyllis Osei, Director Counselling Unit, amongst others.

The brief said the Officers assured the family of the Police Administration’s support at this sad moment.