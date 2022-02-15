Police Detain Abronye DC Over Mahama Coup Plot Allegation…Faces Court Wednesday February 16

Information available to DGN Online indicates that the Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC has been detained by the Accra Regional Police Command pending court tomorrow.

Abronye DC was invited by the police for questioning over allegations he made against former President John Dramani Mahama of planning to stage a coup.

He was said to have arrived at the Accra Regional Police Command at about 1pm where his statement was taken.

Few minutes later, the NPP stalwart was put behind bars by the police to appear before court tomorrow.

Ita however, not clear the charges which would be preferred against him.

“The Accra Regional Command has invited Kwame Baffoe to report to the Regional Headquarters by 4 pm today [Tuesday, February 15, 2022] to assist the investigation, in failure of which he will be arrested,” a statement from the Ghana Police Service announced.

“The public will be updated in due course,” police added in the statement signed by the Director-General of the Police Public Affairs Directorate, DCOP Kwesi Ofori.

The NPP stalwart is alleged to have said that John Mahama had met with Al-Qaeda militants to engage them on how to topple the governing party.

Abronye DC, according to some media reports, claimed that Mr. Mahama approached the group in a bid to help him become president again.

The NPP communicator allegedly made the claim on Hot 93.9FM while responding to the arrest of #FixTheCountry convenor, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor.

By Vincent Kubi