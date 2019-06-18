Police Educate Youth On Abduction

DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku

The Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku has organized a sensitization programme for the youth of Christian Faith Church International in Takoradi on some modus operandi of kidnappers and how the young ones could ensure their personal safety.

The sensitization campaign was part of activities marking the Youth Week celebration of the church.

The Regional Police PRO explained that the stories of the three kidnapped girls in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis indicated that the youth in the area were more vulnerable, hence the need for the sensitization campaign.

She stressed the need for the young ones in the metropolis to be educated to know the tricks employed by the criminals to kidnap and abduct the youth and children.

“So I am happy the church has invited me to come and arm the youth and the adults as well with all the information they need to know about kidnapping and the tricks used by kidnappers so they are not overtaken by events,” she explained.

The PRO indicated that police investigations revealed that most of the students and the youth were falling prey to the mishaps of social media, so there was the need to intensify sensitization on the issue.

DSP Adiku bemoaned the fact that students go on Facebook, Twitter andother social media platforms these days to broadcast every little thing they do, thereby, drawing unnecessary attention to themselves.

“Some also form friendships on social media and end up meeting the people in person without the knowledge of their friends and family and this is very dangerous,” she warned.

She advised the Christian youth to always move in pairs or more, particularly after evening church services and always be conscious of their personal safety and avoid accepting lifts in tinted glass vehicles.

She also urged the youth to schedule meetings with persons they were meeting for the first time in an open public place and in a company with others to avoid being kidnapped.

She implored the youth to also share the information with their parents and friends and urged them to use social media, with caution.

Church Security

DSP Olivia Adiku also used the occasion to educate the church on the need to enhance security in and around the auditorium in the wake of the terrorism threat alert on the country.

“There is the need for you to improve security on the church premises, as well as arm your members with personal security tips.”

She pointed out that the police were always available to help beef up security in the church and called on the members to be security conscious, vigilant and watch out for suspicious characters.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi