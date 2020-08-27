Police Hunt For Kumasi Rapist

A FINAL-year student of St. Louis Senior High School (SHS) in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has allegedly been raped by an unknown man whilst preparing for her examination on campus.

The victim, said to be 18 years old, according to a police report sighted by DAILY GUIDE, is currently on admission receiving treatment at the KNUST hospital.

Top police investigators from the Regional Police Command have been tasked to hunt for and apprehend the rapist.

The police report said around 10:30 p.m. on August 22, 2020, the student, who is a WASSCE candidate, was alone in a classroom preparing for her upcoming exam papers.

Suddenly, a man, wearing a black shirt and a white face mask, appeared in the classroom and sternly warned the student to remain silent if she valued her life.

The rapist then dragged the girl into a nearby bush, hit her in the face several times making her conscious before the brutal rape and left her in the bush.

Around 6:30 a.m. on August 23, the young girl finally regained consciousness and amid tears, she reported her predicament to the school authorities.

Emelia Adusei, the Senior House Mistress, then led the girl to the KNUST police to report.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi