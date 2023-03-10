Police Interrogate Girlfriend Of Slain Soldier

Imoro Sherrif

The Ashaiman Police have quizzed the devastated girlfriend of the murdered military man who was killed at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

The interrogation was in an attempt to unravel the circumstances under which the 22-year-old trumpeter of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) band, Imoro Sherrif

was killed.

She was invited, questioned and released on self-recognized bail by the police, DGN Online can report.

Confirming the interrogation, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman, Ernest Henry Norgbey gave additional information to 3Fm that “So far it was only one person that was invited for questioning, the purported girlfriend of the deceased.

“According to the Police, it appeared the girl has also been devastated about the whole issue, the guy was with her throughout the night up to 2am when they departed and just to wake up the following morning to hear the issues on social media, she was devastated about it.

“So by and large, it was the only person that was questioned as we speak now. So we are waiting to see if the culprits will be arrested.”

Imoro Sherrif was laid to rest on Thursday, March 9 at the Military Cemetery, Burma Camp in Accra.

Imoro Sherrif was gruesomely murdered on Saturday, March 4.

He was found in a pool of blood in Ashaiman and suspected to have been stabbed to death.

The Military High Command on Tuesday sanctioned an intelligence-led operation to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.

In the course of the operation, several civilians reported of brutalities meted out to them as 184 persons were rounded up with 150 released and 34 persons have been handed over to the Ghana Police Service through the Military Police for further action.

By Vincent Kubi