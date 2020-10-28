Police Ladies, Wives Educated On Breast Cancer

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah , president of Polas and Regina Oppong Boanuh , president of Palwa , in a group photograph with COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, DG Legal and Prosecution , COP Gifty Annin – Botwe(rtd) and other senior police officers

The Police administration has organized a breast cancer awareness seminar and screening for female personnel of the service and members of the police wives association.

The Director General in charge of Welfare and President of Police Ladies Association,(POLAS), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah, addressing the women said since 1952 when women were recruited into the service, they have formed an integral part of the service in the discharge of its mandate.

She said when we talk of any disease affecting women, one cannot leave police women and wives from getting the needed information and exposure that will help in reducing their vulnerabilities to the disease.

“Globally, the month of October has been declared as breast cancer awareness month. It is used to increase attention and support for awareness, early diagnosis, and treatment as well as palliative care for women living with this disease. “

She added that, “In Ghana, survival rate post treatment is low because patients report to the hospital with advanced stages of the canker.”

She however maintained that early diagnosis and detection have been identified as the cornerstone of breast cancer control.

“The Ghana Police Service has attached premium importance to the wellbeing of police personnel as well as their immediate family members.

She said one of the flagship programmes introduced to ensure the safety of personnel and that of their families is this year’s maiden breast cancer awareness week. The programme which is in three sections seeks to educate, screen and diagnose personnel (if any) and their families for the disease,” she reiterated.

Wife of the Inspector General Of Police, who doubles as the president of the Police Wives Association, (POLWA) Regina Oppong – Boanuh in an address said October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and this gives them the opportunity to engage in an annual Campaign to increase awareness of the disease and join in the cause to help women in setection and treatment.

“We are also to recognize women who battle breast cancer across Ghana and worldwide its prevalence.”

She encouraged women to go for mammogram examination for early detection since breast cancer can be cured when it is detected early enough.

“We in POLWA wish to assure and reassure you that we will continue to support to create awareness on this deadly disease called BREAST CANCER.”

Various topics on breast cancer including life style, nutrition among others will be discussed by medical professional from the police hospital as part of the awareness creation.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)