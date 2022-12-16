Police Move Against Unsafe Loading

In their bid to stem festive season accidents, the Ghana Police Service has rolled out a specially designed strategy in that regard.

The Police Anti-Insecure Loading Enforcement Strategy or PAILES, according to a statement from the law enforcement department, aims at ensuring that cargo trucks do not load goods beyond the legally permitted limits.

The strategy has already been piloted in the Eastern Region and now being enforced countrywide.

During the Eastern Region pilot session 80, insecurely loaded vehicles were stopped and their drivers prosecuted.

The police as part of the strategy are engaging with cargo and timber drivers associations to educate them about the strategy and the need to adhere to the legally permitted loading of vehicles.

The police statement adds “we would like to take this opportunity to urge the public to support us to ensure strict compliance with the Anti-Insecure Loading Enforcement Strategy to make our roads safe and secure during the Christmas season and beyond.”

By A.R. Gomda