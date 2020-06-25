Police Pick 2 Over Nigerian Mission Property Case

Police have arrested two persons in connection with the alleged demolition of a property belonging to the Nigeria High Commission in Accra.

According to a police press release signed by DSP Juliana Obeng of the Public Relations Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the two suspects were arrested on Monday, June 22, during the course of investigation but did not mention the names of the suspects.

The release said, “The suspects involved in the act have been charged with the conspiracy to commit crime, to wit unlawful entry and causing unlawful damage contrary to sections 23(1), 152 and 172(1b) respectively of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and will be put before court.”

Nana Apology

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday reportedly rendered an apology to Nigeria over the demolition of a property on the premises of its High Commission in Accra.

A statement issued by State House in Nigeria and signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant (media and publicity) to President Muhammadu Buhari, revealed that Mr. Akufo-Addo spoke with his Nigerian counterpart, expressing his sincere apology for the demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana.

“In a telephone call, the Ghanaian leader told President Buhari that he has directed full investigation into the incident,” the statement said.

“Earlier in the day, it further emerged that some suspects had been arrested and would be arraigned,” the statement added.

Background

Early on, Ghana’s Foreign Ministry indicated that investigations had been opened to unravel the circumstances leading to the wanton destruction of a property belonging to Nigeria High Commission in Accra, Ghana.

The ministry, in a statement on June 20, condemned the destruction of the property.

The ministry stated that some individuals allegedly stormed the premises of the Nigeria High Commission and demolished its property under construction around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 19.

“The ministry views with concern this development which is a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (VCDR 1961),” the statement said.

It stated that the government had beefed up security at the said facility, reassuring the diplomatic community in Ghana and the Nigeria High Commission in particular that Ghana remains a law-abiding country that upholds the principle of rule of law, where due process is followed at all times.

By Melvin Tarlue