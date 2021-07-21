Police Pick 378 In Swoops

Some of the suspects

The Accra Regional Police Command, as part of efforts to rid the metropolis of criminal activities, has arrested 378 suspects during a massive operation.

There were 354 males and 24 female suspects picked up from different locations during the one-week operation, which begun on Tuesday, July 13 and ended on Monday, July 19, 2021.

The operation, according to DSP Efia Tenge, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, was conducted simultaneously across all divisions and district commands in areas like Sowutuom, Kwabenya, Osu, Kotobabi, Airport, Dansoman, Oyibi, Mamprobi, Abokobi, Ayi Mensah, Darkuman, Cantoments, Kaneshie, Korle Bu, Kokrobite, Adenta, Tesano, Legon and Nungua.

She said the suspects are between the ages of 19 to 57 years and they have been detained for screening and those found culpable will be arraigned before court.

“Items retrieved included quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Marijuana or Indian hemp, sachets of liquid substances laced with narcotics, 33 motorbikes, laptops, mobile phones, knives, cutlasses and other offensive weapons,” DSP Tenge disclosed.

She urged the public to continue to offer the police the needed support and reliable information in the effort to fight crime in Accra.

She said the police would continue to work assiduously to ensure public safety.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey