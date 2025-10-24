Police PR Team Visits Daily Guide

A group photograph of the Police PR team and the Daily Guide Network hosts

THE PUBLIC Relations Department of the Ghana Police Service led by Director Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah-Akrofi paid a courtesy visit to management of the Daily Guide Network, operators of the Daily Guide newspaper, Guide Radio 91.5 and DGN television.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi, in her remarks, acknowledged the role of the Daily Guide newspaper in publishing stories about the Ghana Police and craved for a sustained cooperation between the internal security organisation and the Daily Guide Network.

She observed that there are people who erroneously think the Police Service belongs to personnel of the Service only and not the citizens whose security the organisation is mandated to ensure.

It is important to protect public confidence in the Police Service, as not doing so can impact negatively on security in the country, she said, adding that all should support the internal security organisation to serve citizens.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Daily Guide Network, Kwame Blay, on his part, welcomed the police entourage as he appreciated the words of commendation for the support his outfit is rendering the police.

He called on the Police Service Public Relations Directorate to share contents to the Daily Guide Network’s television to educate the public on security issues.

“I see what the police show on their Police TV, which is very interesting. We have a relationship through which you would share with us the Police Television contents so we can share with our wider audience,” he said.

Chief News Editor, Alhaji A.R. Gomda, on his part, called on the Police Service to organise seminars so reporters can specialise on security reporting.

“There are a lot of journalists who report on matters relating to the Police but lack adequate knowledge of the security service. I suggest that you organise periodic training programmes for such journalists to improve upon their knowledge of the operations of the Service,” he said.

He also commended the police for decentralising information dissemination, which has facilitated sourcing of news by the media.

Editor of the Daily Guide newspaper, Jamila Akweley Okertchiri, also informed the police public relations team of the newly introduced “Crime Stoppers Page” dedicated to reporting on crime related stories in the weekend newspaper.

She urged the team to contribute some safety tips to be featured on the page to better inform readers.

Guide Radio and DGN presenter, Abena Soreno Yankyera, lamented the increasing cases of misinformation on the part of journalists due to lack of prompt response by the Police Service.

She urged the Service to be prompt in their news briefings on crime-related occurrences in the country to reduce misinformation.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke