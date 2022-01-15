Police Rescue Chinese Man Over Accidental Gun Discharge

The timely intervention of the Police saved a Chinese national who was nearly lynched by a mob at Kwahu Apradan in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The action of the mob was in reaction to an accidental discharge of a pump-action gun by the Chinese which injured an 8-year-old boy, Justice Kwasi Mireku.

The Chinese was repairing his pump-action gun when one of the ammunitions locked in the chamber of the gun accidentally discharged hitting one of the children who were playing around.

The incident angered residents who invaded the house of the Chinese man but swift intervention by armed policemen who whisked him away to the police station.

The victim was taken to the Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw for treatment.

He is said to be responding to treatment.

The Eastern Regional Police Spokesman, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh who confirmed the incident said that ”Police received information that the Chinese national was repairing his pump-action gun in the house and in the process one of the ammunition that was locked in the chamber fired accidentally through his window’.

According to him” Some children were playing outside the house and the accidental firing led to an injury to an 8-year-old boy”.

DSP Tetteh said, “When police got to the scene a lot of people had besieged the residence of the Chinese man but the police were able to persuade them through diplomacy”.

DSP Tetteh assured the angry residents to remain calm, adding that the Police will not shield the Chinese.

“We want to appeal to residents of Apradan to remain calm because tensions are very high in the area, we want to assure them that thorough investigations will be done and nothing will be done to shelve anybody whatever the findings will be and at every step of the process we will keep the public informed and updated”.

Meanwhile, the suspect is currently in police custody assisting in investigation.

Currently, there is tension in the community as the residents are threatening to attack the Chinese if he was set free by Police.

BY Daniel Bampoe