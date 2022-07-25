Police Staff Killed In Accident

A Staff of the Ghana Police Service met his untimely death at Tema Community 25 Estate Junction on the Dawhenya stretch of the Tema-Aflao road on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

The Motorway Command of the Ghana National Fire Service received a distress accident call at 9pm and got to the accident scene only to realize a gory accident involving a Howo Tipper Truck with registration number GG 1887– 21 and a BMW with registration number GR 772 – X.

It was observed that the Howo Tipper Truck loaded with sand and heading towards Tema had crushed a BMW that was heading towards Dawhenya, killing instantly the occupant identified to be a Staff of the Ghana Police Service.

The trapped lifeless body of the affected person was however extricated and retrieved by the Firemen and handed over to the MTTD of the Ghana Police Service for preservation and further investigation.

The BMW was badly mangled beyond repairs while the Tipper truck suffered some partial damage on its lower portions of the head compartment.

The cause of the accident is not readily known.

The occupants in the Sino Truck were not affected by the crash.

BY Daniel Bampoe