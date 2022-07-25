Tracey Boakye Marries Soon?

Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye has reportedly been receiving a lot of congratulatory messages following claims that she was tying the nuptial knot very soon.

The actress who is popularly referred to as ‘East Legon landlady, took to her Instagram on Monday to share a post that suggested she was getting married.

She posted a photo with the #…cey22 and captioned the post with a wedding ring emoji “🙏🏿💍.”

While many of her friends congratulate her, others including showbiz observers are sceptical if she wasn’t playing pranks on them.

But some media platforms have reported she was indeed getting married adding that ahead of the marriage ceremony, she will hold a bridal shower on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Kumasi.