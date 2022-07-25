NSS Registration Pin Codes Released

Osei Assibey Antwi

MANAGEMENT of the National Service Scheme (NSS) on Monday, July 25 released a total of 127, 999 registration PIN Codes for eligible Ghanaian final year students from all accredited tertiary institutions in the country to enable them to enroll for their mandatory national service for the 2022/2023 service year.

Prospective national service personnel can access their PIN Codes with immediate effect, using their respective index numbers and dates of birth on the Scheme’s website, www.nss.gov.gh.

They would then proceed to any Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) Ltd. branch nationwide to make a payment of GHC 40.00 or make payments via the MTN Mobile Money (Momo) platform.

Individuals who opt to activate their PIN Codes using the MTN MoMo platform would however be required to pay GHC 41.00.

Prospective National Service Personnel are expected to complete their enrollment on or before Monday, August 8, 2022.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio