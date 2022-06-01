Police Stops Captain Smart, Barker-Vormawor Over Weapon Demo

The Ghana Police Service has turned down proposal by some persons affiliated to the #FixTheCountry movement who intended to embark on demonstration with weapons.

Some demonstrators including Captain Godsbrain Smart, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, Benjamin Darko and Okatakyie Afrifa notified the police that they intended to embark on 3-day demonstration starting from June 4, 2022.

The demonstrators told the police they will like to contract a private security company to provide protection for the demonstrators.

Shockingly, the demonstrators were of the view that the private security personnel will be armed with weapons to provide security for them to picket at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and Ghana Police Headquarters.

In the course of the demonstration at the GBC, they should be given chance to address the nation directly through GBC network (GTV) and layout their grievances.

However, the Greater Accra Regional Police Command in a statement issued Wednesday June 1, 2022 said though they are ready and willing to provide protection to any demonstration but, the nature and character of the intended demonstration is inconsistent with the Public Order Act.

“We are therefore unable to provide security for a demonstration which is in flagrant violation of the Public Order Act 1994, (Act 49) and had the potential to breach the public order and public safety.

The police has therefore reached out to the demonstrator to reconsider their proposal and work with the police towards the organisation of lawful, peaceful and successful demonstration.

