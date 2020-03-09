Policeman Arrested Over Shooting Incident At Kasoa Ofaakor

One Detective Corporal Michael Larbie of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has been arrested over his involvement in a shooting incident at Kasoa Ofaakor.

The arrest, according to the police, was made by a Combat 23 Patrol team from Accra Region and the Kasoa Divisional Patrol team.

Corporal Larbie, who is said to be a boundary chief, over the weekend reportedly besieged the Ofaakor palace with armed men numbering over 20.

Amid gun shots, the armed men made away with the corpse of the late Akyeamehene of Ofaakor, Nana Kojo Amoashie which was laid in State.

The continuous gun shots forced many residents to flee the town while others sustained various degrees of injuries after they were hit by stray bullets.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, DSP Irene Oppong, the Central Region Police Public Relations Officer disclosed the arrested policeman is currently undergoing interrogations.

–adomonline