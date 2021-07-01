Politicians, Back Off Ejura

Worried about the role of politicians in the avoidable riot that engulfed Ejura last Tuesday, the chief of the town, Barima Osei Hwidie II, has rightly asked politicians to steer off the subject.

We pity the chief as he joins in the efforts to restore normalcy in a town, whose peace has been disturbed by bad politicians, their agenda simply to spawn trouble overtly and covertly.

It was an intervention on radio which brightened the picture hitherto darkened by those who relished the riotous situation.

The bad lot, they wade into every incendiary subject with a view to triggering a national security crisis.

Now that it has come out that Kaaka was killed by his own brother, those who quickly enrolled the deceased into the #fixthecountry gang posthumously must bow their heads in shame.

When party rank and file spew mendacious remarks including lying outrageously that the soldiers who supported the police were not regular service personnel, they can be pardoned. Not so, however, when a former president jumps into the fray with equally unimpressive remarks and pretending to be concerned about the subject at hand.

We wonder what former President John Mahama could have done were he in his successor’s shoes?

Let the former President appeal to the irate youth of Ejura to let peace prevail and not succumb to the entreaties of politicians from his fold to go on rampage. Surrounding armed soldiers on internal security duties is something which should be avoided by all means.

Like previous projects of the NDC to politicise issues bordering on national security issues, this too has fallen flat as the chips begin to fall into place.

Kaaka was never a #fixthecountry member and met his death at the hands of his brother. Any objection to this fact?

It is disturbing to note how some media houses relished the unfolding crisis with slanted reportage. None of them found it important to point out at the attempt to torch the Ejura police headquarters.

No section of soldiers or platoon would withhold fire when they are cordoned and threatened with dangerous weapons. It is unfortunate that fatalities occurred as the security agents sought to restore order.

Ghana is not a failed state and should not be driven along that path because the crap will be resisted.

A President does not wade into matters, as under the circumstances in our hands, without first ordering a probe. This is exactly what President Akufo-Addo has done. So what is the former President talking about? Only diabolically-minded and desperate politicians will seek leverage from riotous crisis.