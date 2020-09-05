Pong-Tamale Vert College To Become Agric Varsity

Vice-President Dr. Bawumia greeting the Yo-Na at Savelugu

Government intends to upgrade the Animal Health and Production College at Pong-Tamale in the Savelugu District of the Northern Region to a full-fledged university focusing on the study of Agriculture, Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

According to him, this is to help promote the study of Agriculture at an advanced level in order to directly impact positively on food production and livestock rearing in the area.

In an interaction with the Savelugu Chief, Yo-Na Yakubu Abdulai Andani, at his palace, the Vice-President underscored the significance of agriculture to the country and said the upgrade of the institution, which is one of the oldest in the region, would make a significant impact on the lives of many.

“The Akufo-Addo government intends to upgrade the Pong-Tamale Agric College into a university to help promote the study of Agriculture at an advanced level which will directly impact positively on food production, among others,” he stressed.

This would bring to two the number of public universities in the Northern Region when it is done. The region already has the University for Development Studies (UDS) which is the premier university of the north.

Background

The Animal Health and Production College was established in 1922 in Tamale by the British colonial administration to increase the health of livestock in the then Gold Coast.

Unfortunately, in 1925, the college was closed down due to funding shortfalls. In 1960, the college was rebuilt at Pong-Tamale, reopened and named Animal Health and Production College.

By Ernest Kofi Adu