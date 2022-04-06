Popular Ghanaian Musician Dead

Popular Ghanaian Musician Nana Nsiah Piesie has been confirmed dead after he was rushed in an ambulance to the 37 Military Hospital.

This musician is widely known for his “Police Abaa Akonti” song. According to his brother and spiritual father, Osofo Botwoo, the music legend had an accident at Pokuase in the Greater Accra Region.

Unfortunately, when he was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital, he was not taken care of.

They referred him to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital where he died.

”It is with a heavy heart to confirm the news of the unexpected departure of our brother and our music legend Nana Nsiah Piesie of Police Abaa fame to the other side on Monday 4th April, 2022″ Osofo Botwoo who is the musician’s brother wrote on Facebook.

He had a car accident around Pokuase and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where they refused to take care of him upon arrival.

They referred him to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

He couldn’t make it as he gave up his soul on arrival”, Osofo Botwoo added.