Popular Nigerian Radio Presenter, Sunday Alakinde Dead

Sunday Alakinde

Popular Nigerian radio broadcast journalist, Sunday Alakinda of Uniq 103.1 F.M, has been reported dead after a car crash at Akure Expressway.

The crash occurred today, Monday 22, 2021.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, the accident occurred at Akure Expressway while he was coming from a concert at Ijebu Ijesha.

The deceased was coming down to Ilesa because he had a Newspaper review program this morning which unfortunately caused his life.

The Chairman of Osun State Chapter of Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (FIBAN), Adekunle Dodoede confirmed the news this morning to the media.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke