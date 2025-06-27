Posterity Will Judge Them

The rule of law is a critical function in any civilised state anchored on democracy.

Countries which lack this attribute are doubtlessly in a state of nature where the physically strong and the rich survive.

The country Ghana has a stoic motto: freedom and justice, which presupposes the absence of arbitrariness including the rule of men and women in authority – their will surpassing the law.

The current development where the executive headed by the President has set in motion a process to humiliate, denigrate and hound Her Ladyship Gertrude Torkornoo out of office is as melancholic as it is despicable.

When we think about the game plan having the acquiescence of some learned personalities of the bench, we feel sad and concerned about the future of the rule of law in this country.

Retrogression and not progress in governance is what is being played out in a country which achieved independence in 1957.

One of the quotes of the first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, in which he stated that “the black man is capable of ruling himself” stands out under the circumstances. Are we displaying such capabilities under the circumstances?

The inability of sometimes making the right choice as to which body of persons should be entrusted with the governance of the country is a challenge.

Why should a government elected on the altar of democracy seek to send the country to a state of nature?

We are wiser after listening and reading the address of the embattled Chief Justice about the country’s state of democracy and the rule of law.

The suspended Chief Justice’s compelling recall of the murder of the three high court judges and the retired Army Major, Major Sam Acquah is heartbreaking.

The murdered Army Major was her guardian and she lived with him at the time he was abducted and murdered by a junta which has metamorphosed into the NDC.

The decision to abduct the retired military officer and the three high court judges was taken at Adu Lodge on the Castle Drive, a location where the committee set up to remove her from office is sitting. The painful thought about her murdered uncle when she shows up in front of the panel could be choreographed to traumatise her.

That the head of one of the arms of government, the judiciary, would be denied courtesies such as not being searched among others is a serious violation which would one day haunt the NDC.

Searching the honourable lady who has served her motherland for over three decades in such a crude fashion is heart-wrenching.

Threatening messages to her is an indication that bloodletting associated with their junta forebear is still a feature of the party which was born out of abductions and murders.

The legal aberrations taking place in the dirty work of the committee leaves much to be desired.

It would be impossible to convince us that the removal of the Chief Justice is not a planned project: the evidence lies in the so-called resetting mantra in President Mahama’s election period rhetoric.