‘Powerbank’ For Homes, Offices Hits Market

A picture of the portable power devices.

ECO INTERNATIONAL, a leading company in the renewable energy and power solutions industry, has unveiled the Ecoflow range of portable power stations onto the Ghanaian market.

The set of power stations, which can also be referred to as ‘powerbanks’, comes as an innovation aimed at revolutionizing the way people consume and use power in the country.

Designed and produced by Shenzhen Ecoflow Technology Limited, the power stations provide reliable and affordable power solutions for homes and businesses even in the absence of electric power.

Mr. Samuel Mawuli in an interaction with some journalists at the unveiling of the products.

Speaking at the unveiling of the devices at the Megamax Electronics Limited’s showroom in Accra, Head of Business Development at Ecoflow, Samuel Mawuli, said with over ten years of experience in the renewable energy industry, the devices, which come in various sizes and capacities, were carefully made as an “integrated solution” to the needs of homes, businesses especially as Ghana is occasionally faced with power-related challenges.

According to him, unlike solar energy where power generation becomes difficult when the sun is down, the portable power devices come as a great solution in providing alternative energy.

“Again, it is relatively cost effective. You will spend more when using generators. And the devices also produce no noise and fumes. No cost of usage except for charges. With the right level of the administration of the devices, consumers should easily enjoy the solution”, he assured.

Mr. Mawuli added that the devices could be used at hospitals, schools, churches, mosques as well as in homes and offices and urged the public to walk into their office at Dansoman to make purchases.

The prices of the devices range from $450 – $4,000 depending on the size and capacity, he indicated and added that they were in talks with banks and other financial institutions to provide opportunities for potential clients to buy on credit and pay over time.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio