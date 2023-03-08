DJSKY Promoting Ghanaian Tourism

DJSky displaying the Ghanaian flag to the crowd at one of his events.

ICONIC Disk jockey, DJSKY, is taking centre stage in promoting the Ghanaian creative arts culture and industry on some of the world’s big platforms.

Through a host of events and other activities, the famous Lebanese-Ghanaian-based DJ and producer has succeeded in making Ghanaian tourism attractive to both locals and persons from the Diaspora.

Through his hard work, he has helmed a series of events that were aimed at promoting tourism, arts, and the cultural lifestyle in Ghana with the latest being the Sunset Music Festival held last Saturday in Accra.

Powered by WatsUp TV, the Sunset Music Festival was the DJ’s latest addition to a burgeoning calendar of events designed to draw thousands of spectators to the country’s creative sector.

Last month, he went viral for his video performing an amapiano and afro-house freestyle, which garnered over 50 million views on Instagram within a week.

In the video, DJSKYwas seen dancing to his own amapiano and afro-house production while being surrounded by the gorgeous woodland surroundings in Ghana.

The video’s success is evidence of Amapiano’s rising notoriety and DJSKY’s prowess as a performer and a producer.

DJSKY is also active and engaging on social media, boasting an impressive 2 million+ followers on Instagram, making him one of the most sought-after disk jockeys on the continent.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio