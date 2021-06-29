Pregnant Woman Electrocuted At La

A 24-year-old pregnant woman has been electrocuted at South La Estate, in Accra.

Gladys Yemokor Odoi, according to sources, was visiting her husband, Dennis Matthew when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Confirming the story to DAILY GUIDE, DSP Efia Tenge said the incident occurred around 9:15pm last Saturday.

She said police received information from an Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) official from the Makola branch that their office had received information that a live ECG electric wire from a fallen pole had electrocuted a woman at South La Estate.

She said police proceeded to the scene and found Gladys Yemokor Odoi lying motionless with some burns on her hands.

“A man who identified himself as Dennis Matthew visited the scene to identify the victim as his wife,” she said.

DSP Tenge said the victim was sent to the Police Hospital where she was pronounced dead by doctors, and body has been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for preservation and autopsy.

“Our preliminary investigations have indicated that the deceased while on her way to visit her husband saw the fallen electric wire and when she held it to clear her way, she got electrocuted,” DSP Tenge added.

