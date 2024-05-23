Premix Coordinator Cautions Fishermen

Mr Quaicoe in the Ngyiresia community

Dennis Percyval Quaicoe, Chairman of the National Premix Fuel Committee has cautioned fishermen to always observe safety precautions in handling premix fuel.

This, he said, will help prevent fire outbreaks resulting from improper handling of the product.

“You should endeavour to adhere to best practices when handling premix fuel to save your lives and that of your loved ones,” he told the fishermen.

Mr. Quaicoe was interacting with a section of fishermen at Ngyiresia, near Essikado where a premix fuel explosion occurred last Saturday, which resulted in the death of three persons and the injury of about 13 others.

The National Premix Fuel Coordinator and his entourage also visited the family members of the deceased persons and later the injured at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi.

He told the fishermen to desist from overcrowding at premix depots and storing the products in containers that have some defects.

The visit revealed that there was no access road for the fishermen to transport the product from the depot to the beach, so the fishermen have resorted to rolling the barrels filled with premix fuel on the ground to the fishing area after purchasing the fuel from the depot.

To this end, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah assured that a rapid action on the blockage of the access road to the beach will be taken.

He explained that engineers would soon be in the fishing community to mark wooden and other structures that needed to be pulled down to pave way for the construction of the road, to avert future occurrences of such disaster.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Essikado-Ketan, Charles Bissue also assured the family of the deceased persons and the injured that the President has been informed about the incident and has pledged to offer the requisite support to help assuage their plights.

Meanwhile, the people of Essikado-Ketan have expressed their profound gratitude to Charles Bissue for his immense support.

They indicated that even though Mr. Bissue was in Kumasi when the unfortunate incident happened, he was able to arrange for ambulances to convey the victims to the various health facilities.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Ngyiresia