Prempeh International Airport New Terminal Goes Into Operation On July 1

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has revealed that the highly anticipated new Terminal building at Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi is set to commence operations on Monday, July 1, 2024.

In a recent statement issued by the GACL, it outlined the meticulous preparations and simulated tests that will precede the launch of the modern facility.

The GACL stated that from June 25th to June 30th, 2024, a series of subsystem simulations and full-scale integrated simulations will be conducted with stakeholders to ensure the seamless operation of all systems, equipment, and staff within the new terminal building.

These simulations aim to optimize efficiency, minimize risks, and facilitate the smooth transition of operations from the existing terminal to the new structure.

As part of the operationalization process, three live flights are scheduled to operate from the new terminal building between June 28th and June 30th, 2024.

The GACL has advised Africa World Airlines and Passion Air to notify passengers scheduled to travel during this period to be aware of the operational changes.

The new Terminal building boasts an array of features designed to enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency. With a capacity to handle 800,000 passengers annually and process 200 passengers per hour, the facility includes two passenger boarding bridges, exclusive lounges including a Presidential lounge, four boarding gates, self-service check-in kiosks, immigration booths, commercial retail areas, currency declaration offices, forex bureau, visa-on-arrival facilities, automated car park, a multipurpose faith room, a medical facility, and other amenities tailored to meet the needs of travelers.

In affirming its commitment to offering world-class airport facilities and services, GACL aims to position Ghana as the premier aviation hub and a leader in airport business within West Africa.

By Vincent Kubi