President Akufo-Addo Assures Free, Fair, Peaceful Elections

In a bid to uphold Ghana’s democratic values and ensure a transparent electoral process, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged to guarantee that the upcoming December 7 elections are free, fair, and peaceful.

Reaffirming his commitment to democratic principles, President Akufo-Addo emphasized that no candidate would be imposed on the country against the will of the Ghanaian people.

During a meeting with the Apostolic Nuncio in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo underscored the importance of preserving Ghana’s democratic credentials post-election, highlighting the significance of respecting the sovereign will of the citizens in choosing their leaders. He stated, “We are going to do everything possible to make sure that the elections to be held in December are free and fair and credible.”

Rejecting any notion of electoral manipulation or interference, President Akufo-Addo asserted, “We do not subscribe to the view that a group of people can manipulate the will of the people and impose a leader on them.”

He emphasized that the democratic right to select a leader is sacrosanct and must be upheld without compromise during his tenure as President.

Underlining the fundamental principle that the choice of a country’s leader should be determined solely by the sovereign will of its populace, President Akufo-Addo stressed his administration’s dedication to ensuring that the December elections truly reflect the desires and aspirations of the Ghanaian people. He concluded by stating, “We are going to do everything possible to make sure that the elections that are held in December reflect the will of our people.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s unwavering commitment to promoting transparency, fairness, and peace in Ghana’s electoral process sets a positive tone for the upcoming elections and reinforces the nation’s commitment to upholding democratic norms. With a firm assurance from the President, Ghanaians can look forward to a democratic exercise characterized by integrity, accountability, and respect for the collective voice of the citizenry.

By Vincent Kubi