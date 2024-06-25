CPP Unsure Of Presidential Contest In December Polls

In a surprising decision, Sylvester Sarpong-Soprano, the Director of Communications for the Convention People’s Party (CPP), has revealed that the party is leaning towards not fielding a presidential candidate for the upcoming December polls, citing internal challenges as the primary impediment.

During an interview on Asaase Radio, Mr. Sarpong-Soprano pointed to unresolved internal issues within the party, including ongoing court cases, as the key factors contributing to the CPP’s likely absence from the presidential race.

With only a few months to the election, the party has struggled to organize and address its internal conflicts, thereby casting doubts on its ability to select a flagbearer in time.

Despite these setbacks, Mr. Sarpong-Soprano expressed hope that should the CPP overcome its current challenges and manage to present a candidate, the party stands a viable chance of securing victory in the election, especially

following Alan Kyerematen’s departure from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Drawing parallels with historical precedents, he referenced the 1979 election when a split in the NPP created an opportunity that allowed the CPP to capitalize on the division and potentially achieve electoral success.

In his own words, Mr. Sarpong-Soprano remarked, “I am not sure we can present a candidate [for 2024] because of what is occurring in the party. The party persistently has not been able to organize [itself], and this is because of multiple repeated court cases challenging the chairman and leader, unless something dramatic happens within the party [I don’t see how we can field a presidential candidate].”

He further added, “The party (NPP) has been split, with Alan Kyerematen going his way, just as it happened with Dr. Paa Willie in 1979. And so, because we believe that history is repeating itself, it was possible that if we had a candidate if we were organized on the ground, that we will do what we did in 1979 again.”

By Vincent Kubi